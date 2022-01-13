Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,820,000 after buying an additional 635,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,594,000 after purchasing an additional 987,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

