Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE ACH opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. Aluminum Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 188,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

