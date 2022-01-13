Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
NYSE ACH opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. Aluminum Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.
Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
