Amarin Co. plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Amarin in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 2.13.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Amarin by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after buying an additional 9,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,350,000. SCP Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 22.7% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,565,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after acquiring an additional 41,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after buying an additional 706,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

