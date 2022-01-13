Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,179.32.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,304.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,448.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,430.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

