Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,441 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,800,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ambev by 1,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABEV. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

