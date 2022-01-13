American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $281.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $298.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.63.

AMT opened at $259.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.47. The firm has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

