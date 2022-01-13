Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives $38.00 Average PT from Analysts

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 99,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.33. 1,145,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.21.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

