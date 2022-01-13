Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $54.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.28. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,349 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 47,565.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 860,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,636,000 after acquiring an additional 858,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,969,000 after purchasing an additional 573,698 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $13,221,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

