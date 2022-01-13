AMLT (AMLT) Price Hits $0.0199 on Top Exchanges

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, AMLT has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. AMLT has a total market cap of $7.81 million and $874.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT (CRYPTO:AMLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

