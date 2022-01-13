Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.14 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.54 or 0.00017717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $76.11 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00061110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00075781 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.26 or 0.07636998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,371.18 or 0.99557909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 10,094,150 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

