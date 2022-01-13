Analysts Anticipate Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to announce $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

NYSE:AEE traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.21. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,351,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,886,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

