Analysts Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Harmony Biosciences reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.36 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $1,498,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,867,901. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,873,000 after buying an additional 309,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 350,935 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth $21,701,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 11.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 71,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 57.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 491,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 179,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

