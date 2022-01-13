Analysts Anticipate Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Announce Earnings of $7.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to announce $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.98. Nucor posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 484.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $23.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $18.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 222.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nucor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after buying an additional 155,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.08. 51,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,533. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

