Analysts Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post sales of $33.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.64 million and the highest is $35.39 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $16.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $131.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.01 million to $133.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $196.92 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $205.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

PRTK stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.47. 2,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,869. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $61,804.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 15,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $67,380.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,433 shares of company stock worth $552,668 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 686,619 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 488,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 361,309 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,716,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,704,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

