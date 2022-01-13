Analysts Anticipate Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will post $9.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.70 million to $10.81 million. Skylight Health Group reported sales of $2.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 295.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year sales of $31.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.46 million to $32.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $40.09 million, with estimates ranging from $36.52 million to $42.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skylight Health Group.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. Skylight Health Group had a negative net margin of 52.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLHG. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Skylight Health Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Mackie raised Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the third quarter worth about $332,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLHG traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.07. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,980. Skylight Health Group has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

