Analysts Anticipate Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.15. Triumph Group reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of TGI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.01. 397,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,284. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 3.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

