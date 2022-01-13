Analysts Expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.10). Leslie’s posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 256.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

LESL stock opened at $22.35 on Monday. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

