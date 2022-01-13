Analysts Expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.57 Million

Brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to announce $167.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.30 million to $176.40 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $171.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $700.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $697.20 million to $710.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $781.18 million, with estimates ranging from $766.88 million to $798.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $409.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.17.

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $7.45 on Thursday, hitting $363.92. 174,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,188. The business’s fifty day moving average is $384.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.63. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $341.50 and a 12 month high of $589.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 36.11%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 219.3% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

