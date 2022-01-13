Analysts Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce $320.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $320.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.30 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $233.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Truist boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.64.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total value of $942,031.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $2,444,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 37.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 37,218 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $448.91. The company had a trading volume of 340,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $516.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.83. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

