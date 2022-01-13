Analysts Expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. ObsEva posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OBSV. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ObsEva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ObsEva by 2,713.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 832,430 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 499.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 165,344 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.20. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

