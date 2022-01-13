Analysts Issue Forecasts for Federated Hermes, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Federated Hermes in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

FHI opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Federated Hermes by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 650.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 59.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 8.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 92.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 42,592 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

