Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Busey Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for First Busey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of BUSE opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23. First Busey has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.01.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.41 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Busey by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 90.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

