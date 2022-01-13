Analysts Offer Predictions for HSBC Holdings plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HSBC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Investec cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HSBC has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $34.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in HSBC by 482.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in HSBC by 72.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in HSBC by 23.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

