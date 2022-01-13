Analysts Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Target Price at C$29.31

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALA shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

AltaGas stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 442,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,712. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$18.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.63. The company has a market cap of C$7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$831.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.8500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.02%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

