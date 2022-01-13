Analysts Set Expectations for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for El Pollo Loco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on LOCO. TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $500.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

