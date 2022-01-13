Analysts Set Expectations for Epizyme, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Epizyme in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.48) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.56). Wedbush also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 476.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.