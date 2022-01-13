Analysts Set Expectations for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.63 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

SLF opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $45.84 and a twelve month high of $57.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

