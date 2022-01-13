Analysts Set Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Price Target at €44.25

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €44.94 ($51.07).

Several research firms have weighed in on IFXA. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €48.20 ($54.77) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday.

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

