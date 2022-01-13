Analysts Set Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Price Target at $74.38

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.71. 17,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.80. Jabil has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $308,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $842,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,634 shares of company stock worth $13,560,818. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

