Analysts Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Target Price at $193.57

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of VAC traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.16. The stock had a trading volume of 235,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,110. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.20 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.05%.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

