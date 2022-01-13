Analysts Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target at $67.00

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Viasat by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Viasat stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.08. 4,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,092. Viasat has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. Viasat’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

