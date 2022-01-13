Analyzing Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Oblong shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sportradar Group and Oblong’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $462.55 million 10.16 $17.41 million N/A N/A Oblong $15.33 million 1.82 -$7.42 million ($0.12) -7.56

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sportradar Group and Oblong, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 0 10 0 3.00 Oblong 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus price target of $28.30, suggesting a potential upside of 78.21%. Oblong has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 451.27%. Given Oblong’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oblong is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A Oblong -60.17% -33.98% -27.04%

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Oblong on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc. engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators. The company was founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Conifer, CO.

