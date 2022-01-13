Andrew Obenshain Sells 3,042 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Obenshain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Andrew Obenshain sold 832 shares of bluebird bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $8,469.76.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,319. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.55.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.38 EPS for the current year.

BLUE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 12.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 7.8% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

