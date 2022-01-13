Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ADRZY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
ADRZY remained flat at $$9.77 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.71.
Andritz Company Profile
Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.
