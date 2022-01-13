Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADRZY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

ADRZY remained flat at $$9.77 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Andritz will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

