ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,676,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,935 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.07% of ANSYS worth $911,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after purchasing an additional 158,134 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $370.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.52.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

