Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Antero Resources’ lack of geographic diversification is concerning, since its entire asset base is located in the Appalachian region. As such, it is more vulnerable to basin-specific delays and interruptions in production from wells, which can potentially hamper growth. The company has been producing lower natural-gas-equivalent production volumes, which is likely to hurt its bottom line as natural gas contributes primarily to its production. Moreover, it expects 2021 net natural gas equivalent production of 3,300-3,400 MMcfe/d, which is lower than the 2020 levels. The company is facing great uncertainty owing to the coronavirus pandemic, which might keep its profits under pressure. Also, higher lease operating expenses is affecting the bottom line. Thus, Antero Resources appears to be a risky bet that is best avoided at the moment.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.23.

Shares of AR stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,962,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,041,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,539,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,996,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,001,000 after buying an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

