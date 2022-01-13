Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Appian were worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APPN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on APPN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.29. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. Appian’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Devine bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.