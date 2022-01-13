Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Barclays

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.00.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $159.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $96.07 and a 52 week high of $163.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 35.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

