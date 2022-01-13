Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

AQST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

AQST opened at $3.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.