Aragon Court One Day Trading Volume Tops $96,224.00 (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $38.15 million and approximately $96,224.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

