Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Shares Gap Down to $8.91

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $8.08. Arbe Robotics shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 50 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbe Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Analysts predict that Arbe Robotics Ltd will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.