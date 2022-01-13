Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.03. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 1,247,996 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $23.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 39.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 14.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.