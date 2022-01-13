Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.22.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $46.70.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,636,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 48,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.