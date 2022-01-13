ArGo (ARGO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,984.00

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. ArGo has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $3,984.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ArGo has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One ArGo coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ArGo alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00058367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ArGo

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.