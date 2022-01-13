Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.85.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International during the third quarter worth $3,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

