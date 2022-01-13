Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. upped their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.57.

ATZ traded up C$8.97 on Thursday, reaching C$58.48. 1,134,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,018. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$50.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.13. The company has a market cap of C$6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$25.38 and a twelve month high of C$59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total transaction of C$499,460.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.25, for a total value of C$610,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at C$770,390. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,145.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

