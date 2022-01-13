ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Creative Planning grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,426.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKW stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.53. 135,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,857. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.06 and a 200 day moving average of $142.82. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $101.50 and a 52-week high of $191.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.