ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €945.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €945.00 ($1,073.86) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($681.82) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($1,000.00) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €800.00 ($909.09) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($886.36) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($715.91) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €741.75 ($842.90).

