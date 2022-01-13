ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 5,500 ($74.66) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 121.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($54.97) price objective on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($39.36) price target on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.87) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,445.38 ($60.34).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,488 ($33.77) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.38). The firm has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 19.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,385.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,210.47.

In related news, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz purchased 500 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,539 ($34.46) per share, for a total transaction of £12,695 ($17,232.25). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.65), for a total value of £98,862.52 ($134,196.44).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

