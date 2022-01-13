ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target Raised to SEK 270 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) had its price target increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

