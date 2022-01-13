ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target Raised to SEK 270 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) had its price target increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $16.66.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.
